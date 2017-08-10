A targeted approach to type-2 diabetes

Markette talks to Lou Wade, a Maryland native who is having amazing results managing type-2 diabetes without the meds.  Wade took advantage of the Diabetes Reversal Seminar that is offered by Living Health Integrative Medicine.  For more information go to DiabetesReversalSeminar.com or call 888-514-4771.

WUSA 12:38 PM. EDT August 10, 2017

