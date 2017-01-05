9 most popular vacation home rentals in DC!

Looking to have a staycation? or maybe family is coming to town and there's no room at your place! Real estate expert Melanie Fish from HomeAway has rounded up the best of the best in home rentals in the DC area & beyond!





Capitol Hill Rowhouse at Seward Square

Starting at $234 per night





D.C. home in Silver Spring

Starting at $230 per night





Condo in the heart of D.C.

Starting at $169 per night





D.C. Rowhouse in Bloomingdale

Starting at $166 per night





Family Home in Northwest Washington

Starting at $1,286 per night

Right outside of D.C.:





Modern rental house available for inauguration

Starting at $3,000 per night





Located in Old Town Virginia

Starting at $299 per night





Beautiful townhome in Old Town Alexandria

Starting at $338 per night

Stunning modern house in Maryland, close to D.C.

Starting at $214 per night

Looking for more? Check us out on Facebook & Twitter for more lifestyle content, daily recipes, fashion & fun!