9 most popular vacation home rentals in DC!

Madeline Cuddihy, WUSA 11:20 AM. EST January 05, 2017

Looking to have a staycation? or maybe family is coming to town and there's no room at your place! Real estate expert Melanie Fish from HomeAway has rounded up the best of the best in home rentals in the DC area & beyond! 
 

 
Capitol Hill Rowhouse at Seward Square
Starting at $234 per night
 
 

D.C. home in Silver Spring  
Starting at $230 per night
 
 

Condo in the heart of D.C.
Starting at $169 per night
 
 

D.C. Rowhouse in Bloomingdale  
Starting at $166 per night
 
 

Family Home in Northwest Washington
Starting at $1,286 per night
 
 
Right outside of D.C.:
 

Modern rental house available for inauguration
Starting at $3,000 per night
 

Located in Old Town Virginia
Starting at $299 per night
 

Beautiful townhome in Old Town Alexandria
Starting at $338 per night
 

Stunning modern house in Maryland, close to D.C.
Starting at $214 per night
 
 
