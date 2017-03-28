WUSA
8 places to stay in the happiest country on earth: Norway

Madeline Cuddihy, WUSA 12:28 PM. EDT March 28, 2017

Norway has been ranked as the happiest place on earth to live (sorry Walt Disney World) and thanks to our friends at HomeAway - they found some perfect places to stay when taking your trip there! Let us know which is your favorite! 
 

https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p6089566
Oslo, Norway
$117 avg/night
1 bed / 1 bath / sleeps 3
 

https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p6089573
Oslo, Norway
$167 avg/night
2 bed / 1 bath / sleeps 4
 

https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p2358237
Treungen, Norway
$142 avg/night
4 bed / 1.5 bath / sleeps 10
 

https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p6856419
Fusa, Norway
$152 avg/night
4 bed / 2 bath / sleeps 10
 

https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p6720380
Sund, Norway
$142 avg/night
7 bed / 2 bath / sleeps 17
 

https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p1780348
Viksdalen, Norway
$136 avg/night
4 bed / 2 bath / sleeps 11
 

https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p1481916
Buskerud, Norway
$111 avg/night
5 bed / 2 bath / sleeps 14
 

https://www.homeaway.com/vacation-rental/p2397929
Birkenes, Norway 
$53 avg/night
4 bed / 1 bath / sleeps 8
 
