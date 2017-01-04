new year resolutions (Photo: marekuliasz)

We all do it, set resolutions/goals and then don't stick to them.

Bershan Shaw , life coach, author and motivational speaker has come up with 7 tips to help you focus and stick to your goals this new year.

1) Specific goals:

You have to know what it is that you are trying to attain, write it down, text yourself, email yourself, but have specific goals and write them somewhere that you can pull them up and review daily.

2) Goals need to be measurable:

You have to measure your progress as you work toward your One big goal or goals. If you are trying to launch a business, what steps have you taken to begin that process. If it's creating a name for your business, or getting your business incorporated, - these are measurable steps!

3)Attainable:

Your goals have to be attainable - don't set something so high that you can't realistically reach that goal, and then you get frustrated or depressed because you look around you and see other's attaining their goals, but you haven't. If you are trying to lose weight, don't try for 20 pounds in one week, try for 2-3 pounds in one week and then do the work. It's attainable.

4)Timely:

Things will happen for you in a timely way - you have to set time's for all of your goals, is it 6 months - or is it a series of times - if you are working on weight loss then set your goals as weekly or monthly. If it's a bigger goal like focusing on setting up your business - give yourself a realistic but timely goal and work towards it!

5) Discipline yourself:

To achieve discipline, you need order and organization in your life. When things are chaotic, and you’re losing your grip on things, it’s far harder to stay focused on achieving your goals. But order and organization leads to discipline, which in turn leads to goal achievement. Achieving discipline is easier said than done so make sure you write everything down and don't rely on your memory and make back-ups of everything and CLEAN-UP regularly this is very important. Cluttered space can lead to a cluttered mind so clean up, make your space as clear/clean as possible.

6) Seek out Positive information daily:

Fill your mind with uplifting and inspiring information, it will keep you motivated. Go to the bookstore or library and find at least one book on a positive topic that will give you a boost. sites include insightoftheday.com and book - Positive Affirmations by Rachel Robins.

7) Lastly - so important - Stay in your lane -Focus on your goal/job:

What are you the expert in, what is your passion? Stick to that. Stop trying to be everything, for everybody, do what works for you best, so that you can achieve your goals.

