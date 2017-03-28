If seeing Beauty and the Beast recently has you on a princess kick, we’ve got a surprise for you. These are 7 literal castles you can stay in and fulfill your dreams of being a princess. So whether you dream of being Belle, Aurora or Elsa, your dreams can come true – with a bit of a fee, of course. Thanks so much HomeAway for the fairytale inspiration!
11,000 Sq. Ft.
8 br/5ba
$1,317/night
4,000 Sq. Ft.
5br/2ba
$800/night
12,000 Sq. Ft.
9br/9ba
$2,800/night
Or if you’d like a more European destination…
76,000 Sq. Ft.
11br/8ba
$6,500/night
700 Sq. Ft.
1br
$60/night
12br/8ba
$3,460/night
7,000 Sq. Ft.
9br/9ba
$1,085/night
So if you're planning your next fairytale getaway, let us know what it's like to truly live happily ever after!
