If seeing Beauty and the Beast recently has you on a princess kick, we’ve got a surprise for you. These are 7 literal castles you can stay in and fulfill your dreams of being a princess. So whether you dream of being Belle, Aurora or Elsa, your dreams can come true – with a bit of a fee, of course. Thanks so much HomeAway for the fairytale inspiration!

Rindge, New Hampshire

11,000 Sq. Ft.

8 br/5ba

$1,317/night





Sequim, Washington

4,000 Sq. Ft.

5br/2ba

$800/night





Piru, California

12,000 Sq. Ft.

9br/9ba

$2,800/night

Or if you’d like a more European destination…

Challain-la-Potherie, France

76,000 Sq. Ft.

11br/8ba

$6,500/night





Stühlingen, Germany

700 Sq. Ft.

1br

$60/night

Duns, Scotland

12br/8ba

$3,460/night

Thurles Townparks, Ireland

7,000 Sq. Ft.

9br/9ba

$1,085/night

