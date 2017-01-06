7 highly anticipated YA novels of 2017!

These novels define cool, funny, scary adventurous & more! 2017 is sure to be a big year for the YA genre of books and we countdown some of our favorite picks for the upcoming year.

1. Wayfarer by Alexandra Bracken (Jan. 3)

Answers and adventure abound in this anticipated conclusion to Bracken’s time traveling (and spanning) duology.

2. Carve the Mark by Veronica Roth (Jan. 17)

From the author of the Divergent trilogy comes a new series that blends science fiction and fantasy as two teens must learn how to use their gifts and decide if they want to help or kill one another.

3. Ronit & Jamil by Pamela L. Laskin (Feb. 21)

An Israeli girl and a Palestinian boy are star-crossed lovers at the heart of this modern-day retelling of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.

MORE: How To Be A Better Writer & Clear Your Mind

ALSO: 6 Books To Have on Your Shelf This Year

4. A Crown of Wishes by Roshani Chokshi (Mar. 28)

The sequel to Chokshi’s The Star-Touched Queen sees Maya’s sister Gauri partner with Vikram (the prince of a neighboring kingdom) to win back her own by participating in the battle-charged Tournament of Wishes.

5. Duels & Deception by Cindy Anstey (Apr. 11)

When a young heiress and her law clerk are kidnapped, they join forces to figure out who’s behind the nefarious plot to destroy her reputation in this regency era-set romance.

6. Saints, Misfits, Monsters, Mayhem by S. K. Ali (Jun. 13)

An Indian-American Muslim teenager must figure out what she wants as she debates not just her crush, but also calling out a member of her religious community

7. Wonder Woman: Warbringer by Leigh Bardugo (Aug. 29)

DC’s Amazonian princess risks exile from her home when she helps a mortal girl who just so happens to be a direct descendant of Helen of Troy (a.k.a. a “Warbringer”).

What books are you most looking forward to?

Follow Great Day Washington on Twitter & Facebook for more articles, recipes, fashion & fun!