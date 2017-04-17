7 Facts you didn't know about wine

(Photo: Torsten Dettlaff, tdcat.com 2016)

GDW is dubbing this week "wine Week" and we're celebrating with 7 facts we bet you didn't know about everyone's favorite beverage!

1. In 2015, more than 60% of wine produced globally was made in an EU-member state.

2. White wines are fermented without the skins, so they're "white" instead.

3. How many grapes does it take to make a bottle? About 2.8 pounds worth!

4. All 50 states in the U.S. produce wine. California has the most with 3,674 wineries followed by Washington state with over 600!

5. The darker the shade of wine, the warmer the climate. Lighter wines are usually harvested from cooler areas.

6. Wines made from other fruits have added sugar to balance out the fermentation process.

7. The ideal temperature for storing wine is 55-59 degrees Fahrenheit, in a dark room with very low humidity!

Recipe: HOW TO MAKE THE PERFECT WINE SANGRIA

