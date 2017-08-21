6 tips to build wealth from America's Money Maven

WASHINGTON - Patrice C. Washington, also known as America's Money Maven, entered the working world with a bang. At just 19 years old, the then University of Southern California undergraduate student landed a lucrative internship with one the original kings of comedy, Steve Harvey.

Washington had also started a budding real-estate business that grew rapidly through word of mouth. By age 25, she realized a goal that many spend a lifetime trying to achieve: she had built a million dollar business.

But then she lost it all in the 2008 financial crisis. Washington had resorted to sleeping on a relative's couch while she figured out a plan B for her livelihood. It was during this time that she discovered what she calls the 6 pillars of wealth. This "ah-ha" moment motivated her to rebuild the business.

She continued to stay in contact with Harvey and today is back on her feet, returning to her 7-figure status as a young business woman, with new titles added to her resume: wife and mother.

Washington, who is now a regular on Harvey's radio and talk programs, is traveling the country this summer with the media mogul's Act Like a Success tour. At a recent stop in Washington, DC, she shared how she gained her stability back after losing everything.

Here are the 6 pillars of wealth, according to America's Money Maven:

FIT - Become your best self. You have a responsibility to take care of your body.

PEOPLE - Create relationships that matter because there's always someone watching you who has the power to help you.

SPACE - Set up a life at home that supports you. Remove clutter, as it it simply a manifestation of the chaos going on in your mind.

FAITH - Believe in something that is greater than what you can physically see.

WORK - Be consistent and strive to master a few things and do them well over and over again.

MONEY - Know that you will never sustain financial stability if you haven't worked on all of the previous pillars. Remember that success is the sum of small efforts repeated day in and day out, as stated by noted author and self-improvement expert Robert Collier.

Markette Sheppard is host of Great Day Washington, the lifestyle morning show on WUSA 9. She is also a wife, mother of a rambunctious 3-year-old and avid movie lover. You can watch her live weekdays at 9 am.

