WUSA
Close
Closings Alert 75 closing alerts
Weather Alert 61 weather alerts
Close

6 Gorgeous wedding venues in the DMV

Nayada Cowherd, WUSA 5:15 PM. EST January 04, 2018

When scouting for a venue to tie the knot there are a few places to in the DMV you must check out!

 

 

But before you do, there are some tips to remember:

  • What does the package include?  
  • Is security included?
  • How do they handle additional hours?
  • When can you access the venue to set up?
  • Do you have to used preferred vendors?  
  • How do they handle tax and service charges?
  • What will the staff do and is there anything they can't or won't do?    
  • What is the parking situation?

Here are six beautiful wedding locations in the DMV: 

The Intercontinental, The Wharf DC

The Madison Washington DC, A Hilton Hotel

District Winery, The Yards DC

The Hay Adams, Downtown DC

The Loft, Chinatown DC

Potomac Point Winery, Stafford VA

Related: Win a free Wedding in a Week! 

© 2018 WUSA-TV

WUSA

How to win a Wedding in A Week!

WUSA

Congrats! You are engaged. Now what??

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories