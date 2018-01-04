6 Gorgeous wedding venues in the DMV

When scouting for a venue to tie the knot there are a few places to in the DMV you must check out!
But before you do, there are some tips to remember:
- What does the package include?
- Is security included?
- How do they handle additional hours?
- When can you access the venue to set up?
- Do you have to used preferred vendors?
- How do they handle tax and service charges?
- What will the staff do and is there anything they can't or won't do?
- What is the parking situation?
Here are six beautiful wedding locations in the DMV:
The Intercontinental, The Wharf DC
The Madison Washington DC, A Hilton Hotel
Potomac Point Winery, Stafford VA
