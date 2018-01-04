6 Gorgeous wedding venues in the DMV

When scouting for a venue to tie the knot there are a few places to in the DMV you must check out!

But before you do, there are some tips to remember:

What does the package include?

Is security included?

How do they handle additional hours?

When can you access the venue to set up?

Do you have to used preferred vendors?

How do they handle tax and service charges?

What will the staff do and is there anything they can't or won't do?

What is the parking situation?

Here are six beautiful wedding locations in the DMV:

The Intercontinental, The Wharf DC

This luxury hotel is brand new! The entire Wharf area is great for photos and places to have rehearsal dinner. The beautiful lobby and staircase ascending towards the Ballroom Big ballrooms with large windows. Capacity: seats up to 450. (Photo: Custom)

The Madison Washington DC, A Hilton Hotel

Located in the heart of downtown, The Madison , rebranded a Hilton property boasts of historic charm with modern upgrades. 6 elegant ballrooms with the largest seating up to 180 guests.

District Winery, The Yards DC

Leading the trend of urban wineries, District Winery is located near the Nationals Stadium. With fantastic views of the Anacostia River great balconies surround the entire ballroom. The spacious dining room seats up to 200 people.

The Hay Adams, Downtown DC

This historic luxury boutique hotel next to Lafayette Square, The Top of the Hay has breathtaking panoramic views of the White House & Downtown. French doors lead to the open-air terrace around the L shaped ballroom. Seats up to 150 people. (Photo: Custom)

The Loft, Chinatown DC

Located across from the Verizon Center there three floors of high ceiling event space. Beautiful exposed brick walls, The Loft has a modern clean feel. You can use their chic furniture or create your own design. Capacity: up to 100-120 guests.

Potomac Point Winery, Stafford VA

Potomac Point Winery is a Tuscan styled venue, nestled in the heart of Northern Virginia. With a panoramic view of rolling vineyards their beautiful reception areas seat from 8 to 200 people. (Photo: Custom)

