6 amazing places to spend Valentine's Day in the DMV

Valentine's Day is all about spending time with your loved ones, and that's why we found 6 amazing places to go during the special holiday!

1. Pennsylvania 6 DC

Wednesday, February 14

Pennsylvania 6 DC will transport guests back to their middle/high schools days with its Valentine’s Day dance themed dinner ! The dinner will have a $50 three-course prix fixe sweetheart menu complete with a complimentary glass of sparking, sweet treats, and “spiked punch” cocktails ($10). Guests can enjoy a balloon arch for photo ops, blast from the past tunes, and corsages are optional but highly encouraged. The full dinner menu will be available to order a la carte.

2. Valentine's Day Cupcake Flight

Saturday, February 10

Best way to drink beer, pair it with some amazing cupcakes. Join BadWolf Brewing Company on Saturday, February 10th for our Valentine's Cupcake and Beer Flight pairing. Bring together your friends, family or loved one! Includes a set beer flight (6-6oz. tasters) and 6 set mini cupcakes from Shameless Bakery! For non-drinkers, individual cupcakes will be for sale by Shameless Bakery on site.

3. $6 cocktails all day at Fat Tuesday

Tuesday, February 13

Fat Tuesday is the place to be for both Mardi Gras and Valentine's Day! Enjoy $6 cocktails all day long in celebration of Mardi Gras, or go for cocktails with the girls to celebrate an early Galentine's day!

4. Made You Blush Valentine's Day Cabaret

Saturday, February 10 at 8:00 PM

B'more Fit Studio is celebrating Valentine's Day with a Cabaret! This event is for those who are 30+. With raffles and a three course dinner included with every ticket, this event is something you can totally go to with friends or your loved one. DJ Hi-Def and KERQ Band with be there with surprise guest entertainers too!

5. Celebrate Valentine's Day in the warmth of Wit and Wisdom

Wednesday, February 14

Join Wit & Wisdom at the Four Seasons Baltimore for a romantic evening. The Prix Fixe menu by Chef Zack Mills & Chef Dyan Ng is sure to make you and your loved one have an amazing night together! Featuring a seasonally-inspired 3-course menu for $95 per person, with optional wine pairings for $59 per person.

Written by Elaina Finkelstein

For more holiday tips, follow Great Day Washington on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

© 2018 WUSA-TV