5 WILD animals from Monster Croc Wrangler

WASHINGTON (WUSA 9) - Matt Wright is a helicopter pilot, animal expert and host of Nat Geo WILD’s Monster Croc Wrangler based in Darwin, Australia.

Wright is a helicopter cowboy and animal relocation expert. His missions can be extremely dangerous, but simple: confront animals head-on and relocate them to an area away from people.

This modern day "Crocodile Dundee" brought five animals to show how we can learn from all different types of species of wildlife.

American Alligator

Name: Cajun

Age: 10-years-old

Weight: 45 lbs

They are North America's largest reptile and a previously endangered species who's population has been restored through conservation and captive breeding programs. The American alligator still has some legal protection due to it's very similar appearance and co-habitation with the endangered American crocodile. Like Australia's fresh water croc, these animal prefer rivers, streams, swamps and ponds.

Australian Woma Python

Age: 7-10-years-old

Weight: 3lbs

One of the world's only known "pittless pythons", these modest sized constrictors lack the thermoreceptors that allow other pythons to detect differences in the temperatures of objects and animals around them. Likely a result of the fact that Woma largely prey on other reptiles!

Moluccan Cockatoo

Name: Sid

Weight: 2 lbs

This is an extremely intelligent, long-lived bird usually found living in flocks. The Moluccan Cockatoo is known to be able to scream at volumes exceeding 130 decibels!

Sugar Glider

Weight: Less than 1/4 lb

A sugar glider is a small, nocturnal omnivorous marsupial in the possum family. It is unique in it's ability to glide among the trees by extending it's limbs and using the extra folds of skin called the patagium to glide.

Bennett's Wallaby

Name: Kaia

Age: 10-years-old

Weight: 45 lbs



A modest-sized member of the "kangaroo family" whom, unlike many species, has a thriving population in much of it's natural range. In many regions the Bennett's Wallaby is even considered a garden pest.

