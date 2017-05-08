5 water safety tips for National Water Safety Month

boy learn to swim in the swimming pool (Photo: Sirichai Chitvises)

May is National Water Safety Month and there are only a few more weeks until pools open for the summer.

So now is the perfect time to reinforce general water safety for parents and kids. In fact, drowning is the third leading cause of unintentional injury-related death in the world, according the the World Health Organization.

Learn to swim

Learning to swim is an essential life-saving skill that builds confidence and even increases fitness. If you are the parent or the child, learning to swim can benefit your entire family's well-being.

Never swim alone

Even if you're just swimming some laps solo, always make sure someone is at the pool other than yourself. And always make sure your child is at the pool with proper supervision.

Know your Limit

When it comes to swimming know your limits and swim within it and if you're a parent know your child's swimming limits and manage them.

Don’t depend on inflatables

If you're child can't swim on their own don't depend on inflatables. "Floaties" can help your child swim but make sure you are accompanying them if they can't swim solo.

Don’t dive in open or shallow water

Diving, unless you are trained and in a the deep end of a pool, just avoid it. This especially goes for folks swimming in non-pool settings. If you can't see the bottom or don't know the depth, don't dive!

© 2017 WUSA-TV