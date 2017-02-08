5 Tips to boost your metabolism as you get older

Woman Checking Waistline (Photo: champja)

As you grow older, it's no shocker that your body slows down and make it's harder to shed those extra couple of pounds. However, these simple tricks will keep the extra weight off keep your heart and mind feeling sharp as ever!

1. DON'T SKIP BREAKFAST

Though you may think you're doing yourself a favor by skipping a meal, your body needs that food to restart it's inner workings to begin burning calories!

2. DRINK PLENTY OF WATER

If your body is dehydrated it burns less calories when you workout. Plus, studies show that most humans should be drinking several eight to twelve ounce glasses of water a day!

3. LIFT WEIGHTS IN THE MORNING

Lifting weights builds muscle & therefore heightens your metabolic rate and possibility of burning fat! Plus, the earlier you do it the less you have to think about it later. #MindOverMatter

4. SLEEP FOR AT LEAST 7 HOURS

Stressful situations cause our brains to become more prone to overeating and exhaustion, getting rid of all those good healthy vibes in your system! Try and crawl under the covers for at least a good 7 hours (and turn off that phone 15 minutes before bed!)

5. EAT MORE WHOLE GRAINS

Brown rice, Quinoa and Oats should be a staple in your diet in order to boost your metabolism. The grains take longer to digest, which increases the calorie burn by 10%.

Want more articles like this? Follow Great Day Washington on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for our daily recipes, health tips, fashion & more!

(© 2017 WUSA)