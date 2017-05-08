5 Summer blockbuster movies we can't wait for

Credit: Getty Images/Forbes Magazine

Summer is known to be a time for big ol' blockbuster type movies and this summer doesn't disappoint! Which ones are you most excited for?

1. Wonder Woman

GIRL POWER! Gal Gadot returns as Wonder Woman in this origin story. Diana (Wonder Woman) leaves her home in order to help save Earth from impending doom. Chris Pine also stars as a dreamy soldier!

2. Dunkirk

An all-star cast of Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Kenneth Branagh, Mark Rylance, and Harry Styles deals with the incredible rescue of soldiers in WWII from Dunkirk. This harrowing story is sure to be an Oscar contender.

3. The Dark Tower

With a huge cult following, this movie adaption of Steven King's series is sure to be a winner for all fantasy fans with a cast of Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey it's sure to be a winner either way.

4. Cars 3

One of the most popular franchises for Pixar - this Cars movie takes on a whole different issue - will Lightning McQueen ever race again?

5. The House

Comedy duo Amy Poehler and Will Farrell star as a couple turning to underground casino gambling in their home so they can pay for the daughter's college tuition. Chaos ensues. This is going to be HILARIOUS.

