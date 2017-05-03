5 steps to make a healthy, delicious salad

WASHINGTON, DC (WUSA9) - Summer is upon us and we're all trying to look our best. But eating better doesn't have to be boring. The nutritionists at Giant have easy tips to improve your salads.

Choose dark, leafy greens. These have more nutrients than iceberg lettuce. BrightFarms, sold at Giant, has a wide variety from arugula to kale. Pick your protein. Vegetarians can opt for tofu or black beans for added fiber. Cheese will bump up the calcium factor. Add some color. You eat with your eyes first. If your food is visually stimulating, you'll be more excited to eat it. Fruits and vegetables in a wide array of color offer vitamins and antioxidants. Toss in some texture. Bump up the crunch factor with nuts, seeds, or quinoa. Nuts provide healthy fats that keeps you full longer. Quinoa adds more protein. Drizzle on some dressing. You can make your own healthy version by adding a teaspoon of dijon mustard and a squeeze of lemon to 2 parts olive oil and 1 part vinegar. Or top it off with a tablespoon from your favorite bottle of Nature's Promise.

