5 steps to fix a toxic team

Group of people holding hands in circle, low angle view (Photo: plustwentyseven, (c) plustwentyseven)

If you’re a leader and ready to see some change, here are five tips to fix a toxic team from Linda Adams, a partner at The Trispective Group and co-author of “The Loyalist Team: How Trust, Candor, and Authenticity Create Great Organizations.”

1. Own it

Linda says if you don’t take full ownership for fixing your team it won’t get better! Think about the possible ways the team got to this point and how you could have addressed it. Get some feedback from others to understand their perception of you as a team leader. Talk with your team about your role to set a new and improved standard for how you all work together.

2. Study the facts and seek out the truth

Do some research and utilize the data and feedback to figure out what is really happening on the team. Get some outside perspective and be open to feedback. Although the truth may be hard to hear, be willing to seek it out. Stay neutral and listen in order to find out why your team is really struggling.

3. Set new standards of behavior and make tough decisions

As the team leader, it’s essential that a new standard of performance along with behavior is set. Set the bar high and apply it to all team members—including yourself. Make sure the team understands the repercussions of their actions and you should be willing to follow through. Point out examples where team members are not meeting the new standards and commend those who do.

4. Get the team on board

As the team leader, it’s up to you to keep everyone committed to the new rules you’ve created. A strong facilitator such as a professional facilitator, an internal HR business partner or a trusted colleague who has the necessary skills and is neutral, can help. Also be sure to celebrate the team’s progress and successes.

5. Don’t give up

Turning your team around may be extremely difficult and time consuming. It will take time, courage and commitment but you must keep your vision at the forefront of the team. For many leaders, it’s tough to remove team members but if the member is unwilling or unable to change, you have to make the tough decision. Linda says, “it only takes one saboteur for the whole team to become toxic—make the tough decisions when you need to.”

Want more workplace and wellness tips? Follow Great Day Washington on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram for more! Watch every day at 9am on WUSA9.

© 2018 WUSA-TV