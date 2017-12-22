5 steps for a peaceful holiday season

young girl screams because of bad christmas stress (Photo: SebastianGauert, SebastianGauert)

Are you feeling stressed from the holiday season? There are presents to wrap, meals to cook, family to see and bills to pay. It’s easy to get fired up if you’re not making it a point to chill out. Easier said than done, right?

Here are a few easy-steps to help you remain cool as a cucumber, even if you’re feeling more like the fiery quick-tempered Heat Miser.

5-minute rule – Take 5 minutes either in the morning or at night to sit quietly. Turn off all distractions, sit still notice your breath. Don’t try to clear your mind just breath. Set a timer so you know when your time is up. One breath to connect- At any point in the day when you’re feeling overwhelmed close your eyes, take a long slow deep breath and slowly exhale. It’s simple and has a very powerful effect. Phone down – A half hour to an hour before bedtime put your phone down. Pick up a book or a magazine. Give your mind and body time to relax. Experts say too much cellphone use will create could stress and anxiety. Drink more water- studies show drinking water helps fight off fatigue and wards off headaches and increases metabolism. Take a walk-regular walking can modify your nervous system so much that you’ll experience a decrease in anger, according to one study.

