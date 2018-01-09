Cottage cheese with berries (Photo: IndigoBetta)

WASHINGTON (WUSA9) - If you’re still sticking to your new year’s resolution here are the hottest nutrition trends for 2018. It’s all about simple food swaps that can help you lose weight.

Registered Dietitian and classically trained chef, Jessica Swift, shares with us her five simple 2018 food trends to help you lose weight:

1. Cottage Cheese

Cottage cheese is back as a popular snack! Say goodbye to your Greek yogurt it’s so 2017. Pack cottage cheese for your afternoon treat, it packs about 17 grams of protein per serving.

2. Matcha

Matcha is not only a great low calorie beverage choice but it goes well in everything- including Chef Jess’s salad dressing recipe.

3. Pea Protein Powder

Protein powders can sound good for you but end up being bad and loaded with sugar. Plant based pea powder is a great option that packs in about 5 grams of protein per tablespoon.

4. Chicory Root

Chef Jess says out with the coffee and in with the chicory. According to Chef Jess chicory has all the flavor without the caffeine.

5. Stem to Root Cooking

Chef Jess says there’s no need to throw away any piece of a veggie or fruit! Try to practice stem to root cooking. For example, say you have some carrots or beets you’re putting in a stew, keep the greens, grind them up and make a pesto or even some veggie stock. To keep it simple, cut the greens up and put them in salads.

© 2018 WUSA-TV