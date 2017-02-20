5 pop-up DC restaurants we're really excited about

Photograph by Michael Bennett Kress.

Washington, DC is definitely "Foodie City of the Year." Between the James Beard Award nominations, the Michelin star rated restaurants and the amazing array of international cuisine, it's no wonder we're top of the food chain! Now as summer and spring draw closer, we're ready to shed those winter layers (and we don't just mean the extra holiday food) and see what new places the city has to offer!

1. Buffalo & Bergen

This Union Market hotspot is going to be even bigger and better this year, with their fresh take on classic soda streams, New York bagels and handcrafted cocktails. Even more exciting? The have two pop-ups, one called Suburbia served out of a 1967 Airstream truck and also Tap + Garden beer fests - count us in.

2. CHERRY BLOSSOM PUB (March 1 - April 15)

From the creative minds who brought you the Christmas Bar, bars Mockingbird Hill & Southern Efficiency will have a totally Cherry Blossom themed menu with specialty drinks, food and decor. There's nothing more D.C.

3. Taqueria Del Barrio

Known for showing up all over and bringing a party, this delicious husband + wife team behind DC's famous empanada's will soon open their own store in Petworth - look out for them while you can still get in line!

4. Eatsplace Cafe

A new cafe, pop-"uppery" and arts space, Eatsplace could be the new Union Market as their daily menu changes from local vendors, foods and cuisines. Our advice? Get the "bronut" while it's available...

5. Federalist Pig

It's not a pop-up, but dang do we want to try it! This brand bew BBQ style joint is already racking up accolades and when warm weather hits, there's nothing better than some smoked brisket.

