5 places to grab a bite on Inauguration Day!

Hamburger (Photo: FourEyesTim)

Standing out in the cold all day is no fun…but it can be if you grab a bite at one of these delicious places while watching history in the making!

Known for their amazing, hand-crafted burgers, Good Stuff Eatery is a great place to find some great, politically-themed plates – located right on Capitol Hill and in Georgetown. Try the “Prez Obama Burger” with tasty Applewood bacon and an onion marmalade. Or fall in love with the Michelle Melt, a free range turkey burger with caramelized onions and all the fix ins. And don’t forget a classic, hand spun milkshake to complete your meal!

If you’re craving a classic-style hoagie sandwich, Taylor Gourmet is a perfect choice, with multiple locations across the city. Beyond sandwiches that are packed with some intense flavors, they also have some delicious salads including a seasonal favorite, the Archer: shredded kale, roasted garlic farro, shaved fennel, dried cranberry, fresh mint and lemon basil goat cheese with a blood orange vinaigrette.

If you’ve got some extra time for an actual sit-down meal, José Andrés brings some unforgettable flavor combinations in his tapas (small plates) dishes. Great for sharing, Jaleo provides many traditional Spanish-inspired dishes right in the heart of D.C. And the vibe at Jaleo lives up to the meaning of its name – revelry, fun and bustle.

Providing endless taco options, in addition to full plate dishes, El Camino is a great place to grab lunch (11am-5pm) or even a great late-night happy hour (10:30pm-12:30am). Some nachos, a quesadilla and a margarita will satisfy your entire group’s cravings after a long day on the Mall.

For anyone with a sweet tooth, Astro Doughnuts is a necessary stop when you’re near the Mall. Their vanilla glazed, maple bacon and pb&j doughnuts are a staple and favorite of D.C. residents. And their monthly special flavors are also to die for: apple cheesecake, German chocolate cake, mango mojito and pineapple upside down.

