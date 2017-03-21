5 organic spring gardening hacks

Mother and daughter gardening (Photo: Image Source White, (c) Image Source)

Spring has sprung and it's time to get out and into your garden. If you're tired of buying chemicals for your yard that aren't safe for your kids or pets here are five organic spring gardening hacks.

1. Use lemon juice and vinegar to kill weeds

Lemon juice and vinegar contain acetic acid, it's organic and it's probably already in your kitchen. Combine four ounces of lemon juice to a quart of white vinegar in a spray bottle and have at those weeds!

2. Add newspaper under mulch

Once you buy all your mulch from the boy scouts be sure to lay down newspaper or cardboard first. Newspaper and cardboard act as a toxin-free, organic weed barrier to keep them at bay for at least a year. This is tried and tested by yours truly, it works. I especially like using the actual yard bags you can find at your home improvement stores.

3. Use coffee or tea grounds for soil

Save leftover tea and coffee grounds as an organic way to acidify the soil of acid-loving plants in your yard such as azaleas, rhododendrons, camellias, gardenias and even blueberries. A light sprinkling of tea or coffee grounds about once a month will do the trick according to master gardener Paul James.

4. Plant insect repelling plants

Plant plants that will do the work! Insects can't stand plants such as garlic, onions, chives and chrysanthemums. Grow these bad boys as an organic way to repel pesky bugs that will eat your plants before you do.

5. Water at dawn and dusk

Water your gardens and plants in the early morning or dusk to save water. Watering during the heat of the day burns plants and increases evaporation and loss of water according to the Greenhouse Catalog.

