5 Must-watch Galentine's Day movies

February 13th, as described by Lesile Knope in the hit series Parks and Rec, is "the best day of the year" because you celebrate love with your best gals! How we like to celebrate? MOVIES.

1. Beaches

With the new remake coming out soon featuring Idina Menzel, this classic tale of friendship over 2 women's lives is heartwarming, beautiful and a true tear-jerker.

2. Thelma and Louise

The "OG" BFF pair!

3. Hidden Figures (now playing in cinemas)

Some fabulous ladies have what it takes to get a man to the moon and look amazing while doing it? Nailed it.

4. Bend it Like Beckham

A young Natalie Portman learns the importance of friendship and soccer. A true mid-2000's hit!

5. A League of Their Own

Madonna, Tom Hanks and Rosie O'Donnell. Need we say more?

Want more articles like this? Follow Great Day Washington on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for our daily recipes, health tips, fashion & more!

(© 2017 WUSA)