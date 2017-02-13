5 Must-watch Galentine's Day movies

February 13th, as described by Lesile Knope in the hit series Parks and Rec, is "the best day of the year" because you celebrate love with your best gals! How we like to celebrate? MOVIES.
1. Beaches
With the new remake coming out soon featuring Idina Menzel, this classic tale of friendship over 2 women's lives is heartwarming, beautiful and a true tear-jerker.
2. Thelma and Louise
The "OG" BFF pair!
3. Hidden Figures (now playing in cinemas)
Some fabulous ladies have what it takes to get a man to the moon and look amazing while doing it? Nailed it.
4. Bend it Like Beckham
A young Natalie Portman learns the importance of friendship and soccer. A true mid-2000's hit!
5. A League of Their Own
Madonna, Tom Hanks and Rosie O'Donnell. Need we say more?
