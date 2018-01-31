5 must-haves for parents to survive the Winter sports season

The temperatures may have dropped, but that doesn't mean your kids' sports commitments have stopped. Winter brings hockey, basketball, volleyball, gymnastics and whatever else keeps them active and occupied. Whether you're new to youth sports or you're a veteran sports mom, if you're not prepared for game day, it could mean having cranky kids, smelly gear, missed opportunities and an all-around disaster in the making.

For anyone who has a sporty kid, popular mommy blogger Dawn Yanek of Momsanity.com has come to your rescue, putting together an essential list of must-have items to get moms and dads alike prepared.

CLEAN GEAR, CLEAN UNIFORM, CLEAN EVERYTHING!

Stinky uniform + gear? No problem, HEX is your go-to solution for everything that, well, stinks about sports—from your gym bag to helmets, practice clothing, knee pads and more. Instead of masking the stink, HEX eliminates it! And for eco-conscious moms, HEX is doing it all with its super green advanced formula—plus, it's derm-tested and skin-friendly!

www.HEXPerformance.com

KEEP THEM HYDRATED

Yes, water bottles are a must-have for everyone these days, and having the right one for mom and child on game day is a must!

Contigo products are made to stop spills. The BPA free bottles, are designed to keep up with those who lead a busy lifestyle and meet hydration needs.

West Loop with THERMALOCK vacuum insulation this is the perfect mug for on the go sports moms. Traveling from game to game, you don’t often have time to stop and refill for fresh hot coffee. Drinks stay cold for 18 hours and hot for 7 hours.

www.GoContigo.com

THERE'S AN APP FOR THAT! –

Coach's Eye: Your little athlete can see his/her performance, as well as what they could do better next time. It's much better than having random videos getting lost—and kid-handled—in your already packed smart-phone collection.

www.coachseye.com

WARM UP BEFORE THE GAME

It's freezing out there! Try these rechargeable hand warmers from Zippo.

Available in 2-hour and 6-hour run times, these slim, sleek hand warmers offer dual-sided heat to ensure continuous, gentle warmth and a power source for devices while attending cold-weather sports and events.

www.Zippo.com

WINNING ISN'T EVERYTHING

Sportsmanship is just as important as the sport itself. Teach kids (of all ages) how to be a team player with these books: Sally Sore Loser, The Kids (and parents!) book of Good Sportsmanship

www.Amazon.com

© 2018 WUSA-TV