5 must-have snow driving items

Driving in the snow the next few days is always risky, so lessen the chance of accidents with these handy items to keep in your car!

1. Heavy-duty collapsible shovel: 7 inches expands to 18 inches and has razor sharp edges, perfect for digging you out of this wintery mess!

2. Roadside Emergency Kit: This 76-piece kit has all the road warrior basics: battery cables, LED flashlight, hand tools, first aid supplies, blankets, and a 250 psi air compressor.

3. Sperry Cold Bay Boot: Trust us, you do not want exposed ankles in two feet of snow. These boots from Sperry are waterproof, Thinsulate-lined, and rated for temps down to -25°F.

4. Spare Phone Charger: The cellphone is your primary means of rescue in but to reach help you need juice: A charging cord is a good idea, but a hand-crank charger that works away from the car or when the car battery is dead is an even better one.

5. Windshield De-Icer: An extra bottle of this could mean the difference between seeing the road and seeing yourself parked in a snow bank. Plus, in emergencies you can use the stuff to melt ice on the road or any frozen car parts.

