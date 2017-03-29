5 must go-to outdoor dining restaurants for spring

(Photo: Cuddihy, Madeline)

Now that the air is finally cleared and the temps are finally going up, it's time to do what DC does best - eat outside! Here are some new & favorite outdoor dining experiences in DC!

1. Dirty Habit, 855 Eighth St. NW

This adorable patio tucked away in a courtyard is perfect for dining outside while still feeling intimate! Plus it has twinkle lights and who doesn't love that.

2. Little Coco's, 3907 14th St. NW

This great restaurant not only has a patio, but also a rooftop dining option with great views overlooking the new Petworth area!

3. Brookland Pint, 716 Monroe St. NE

If you're looking for something a little more casual, Brookland Pint has a great outdoor patio with beer garden style tables, solo tables and when it's nice, the bar opens up to the outside with incredible windows! (Make sure to try their pulled pork nachos)

4. Rosemary's Thyme Bistro, 1801 18th St NW, Washington, DC 20009

This Mediterranean style restaurant boasts a HUGE patio and wonderful prices for the whole family and delicious pizza with some unique toppings!

5. Due South, 301 Water St SE, Washington, DC 20003

Just in time for opening day! This super funky open air shed with outdoor & waterfront views is perfect for your pre or post-game food!

