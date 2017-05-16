5 most instagram worthy spots in Maryland

Credit: Visit OceanCityMaryland instagram feed (Photo: Cuddihy, Madeline)

Summer is all about the great outdoors...and making sure you take pictures while you're there! Here's our top 5 favorite spots for instagramming in Maryland!

1. Ocean City Maryland Boardwalk

2. Camden Yards, Baltimore

(Photo: Cuddihy, Madeline)

3. Sugarloaf Mountain Vineyard, Barnesville

(Photo: Cuddihy, Madeline)

4. Swallow Falls State Park, Muddy Creek Waterfall

(Photo: Cuddihy, Madeline)

5. Assateague Island, Seashore Ln.

(Photo: Cuddihy, Madeline)

