Everyone needs a little pampering in the cold weather, right!? These 5 items may be a little pricey, but are worth it in the end.

Treat yo' self!

1. Lancome "La Rose a Poudrer," $60, Lancome

This absolutely divine makeup highlighter not only comes in an adorable 50's style mini hatbox, but the highlighter is SHAPED LIKE A ROSE and apparently will hold it's shape no matter how many times you dip your brush into it. We're beauty obsessed!

2. NUXE Huile Prodigieuse Multi-Purpose Dry Oil, $36, Amazon

Pricey for a beauty product, but well worth it. This oil-based moisturizer works on your face, hair, and body for a fully replenishing feel! Totally worth it.

3. Halogen Knit Cashmere Infinity Scarf, $75, Nordstroms

It's chilly out there, so why not bundle up in the most luxurious fabric out there! Your neck & head will thank you.

4. UGG Quilted Fabric Smart Glove, $85, UGG.com

There is nothing worse than not being able to use your phone when you have gloves on! These fabulous fur cuffed gloves are the smartest of their kind & will you you tapping away on that screen even in the snowiest of conditions.

5. Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $250, Amazon

Jam to your tunes on the very slow metro, or keep your ears warm with the smooth sounds of your favorite artist. Plus they come in gold so...

