5 household items that are poisonous to pets

Everyone knows human's beloved chocolate is toxic for our pets but here are 5 household items that are poisonous for pets you may not have known about.

For National Animal Poison Prevention Week (March 19 – March 25) Dr. Robin Ganzert , CEO and President of American Humane tells us about these everyday household items that could be hazardous to your furry friend.

Sugar-free gum or breath mints

Keep "Fido" away from your purse where your sugar-free gum, candy or mints could be. The ingredient Xylitol is a natural, sugar-free sweetener that is highly toxic to dogs.

Batteries

You may be thinking, "I don't leave batteries lying around!" But batteries can be found in easy-to-chew items like kids toys and remote controls. Dog and cat teeth are strong enough to puncture a battery which causes the alkaline or acidic material to leak out.

Fabric softener dryer sheets

Fabric softener dryer sheets are the ultimate enticing toy for cats, picture the youtube cat video now. When you pull your laundry out and the dyer sheet falls on the ground just be sure to pick it up so your pets don't eat it.

Grapes and raisins

If your dog is anything like mine, as soon as something I'm eating accidentally hits the floor it's fair game. And unfortunately "easily-droppable" grapes and raisins are poisonous to your pet.

Over-the-counter pain relievers

Over-the-counter pain relievers help you, but can hurt your pet. Advil, Motrin and Tylenol are all no-no's for four-legged friends. Here is a list of 10 "Poison Pills" for pets.

Dr. Ganzert says if your concerned that your pet may have swallowed something toxic call the American Association of Poison Control Center at (800) 222-1222.

