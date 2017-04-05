5 hottest local restaurant openings in 2017

(Photo: unknown)

1. Red Apron Burger Bar

1323 Connecticut Avenue NW

This delicious local sourced burger bar will open in DuPont Circle and featured Virginia-only beef patties!

2. DC City Smokehouse

203 Florida Avenue NW

OPEN NOW

With favorites like brisket, gourmet hush puppies and sauteed brussels sprouts, this BBQ joint will remind you exactly how good it is to be a foodie in DC.

3. The Juice Laundry

722 Preston Ave #105, Charlottesville, VA 22903

COMING SOON TO NAVY YARD, DC This already popular smoothie, pressed juices and SMOOTHIE BOWL cafe will finally open it's doors to DC foodies and health nuts in 2017! 4. Stomping Ground 309 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA 22301

OPEN NOW

Comfort food at it's best, this "made from scratch" restaurant is delicious from breakfast to dinner and has amazing healthy options!

5. Black Market Bistro

4600 Waverly Ave, Garrett Park, MD 20896

OPEN NOW

This quaint restaurant is housed in a Victorian manor hidden away in lovely Garrett Park! Aside from the lovely decor, the scrumptious beignets are enough to keep us coming back!

