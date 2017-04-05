5 hottest local restaurant openings in 2017

1. Red Apron Burger Bar
1323 Connecticut Avenue NW
This delicious local sourced burger bar will open in DuPont Circle and featured Virginia-only beef patties!
2. DC City Smokehouse
203 Florida Avenue NW
OPEN NOW
With favorites like brisket, gourmet hush puppies and sauteed brussels sprouts, this BBQ joint will remind you exactly how good it is to be a foodie in DC.
3. The Juice Laundry
722 Preston Ave #105, Charlottesville, VA 22903
COMING SOON TO NAVY YARD, DC
This already popular smoothie, pressed juices and SMOOTHIE BOWL cafe will finally open it's doors to DC foodies and health nuts in 2017!
4. Stomping Ground
309 Mt Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA 22301
OPEN NOW
Comfort food at it's best, this "made from scratch" restaurant is delicious from breakfast to dinner and has amazing healthy options!
5. Black Market Bistro
4600 Waverly Ave, Garrett Park, MD 20896
OPEN NOW
This quaint restaurant is housed in a Victorian manor hidden away in lovely Garrett Park! Aside from the lovely decor, the scrumptious beignets are enough to keep us coming back!
