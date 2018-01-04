5 healthy breakfasts to get you through the work week

Smiling African university student studying and drinking a smoothie (Photo: UberImages)

Breakfast seems to be the meal many struggle to eat healthy and likely because it has evolved into looking and tasting more like dessert, according to Jaime C. Martinez, MS RD Owner of Nutrition CPR, LLC.

Martinez says starting your day off with a sugar laden, high carbohydrate meal is unhealthy and can cause health issues and symptoms from blood sugar imbalances, foggy brain, headaches, fatigue, inflammation, cholesterol problems and weight gain.

Here are 5 quick and easy lower carb, healthy breakfast options!

1. Egg Frittata

Ingredients:

12 organic eggs

4 large links or 8 small links of organic sausage- cut into small pieces

1 green bell pepper finely chopped

1/2 onion finely chopped

4-5 mushrooms finely chopped

2-3 Tbsp of avocado or olive oil

1/4 cup of milk

Salt and pepper to taste

12 cup cupcake/muffin pan

Directions: On a stove, cook the sausage and sauté the veggies using two thirds of the oil and set aside. Using the last tablespoon of oil, coat each segment of the 12 cup cupcake/muffin pan. Place a small amount of the sausage and vegetables at the bottom of each segment of the cupcake/muffin pan. Whisk eggs, milk, salt and pepper in a bowl and pour evenly over the sausage and veggies. Bake in the oven at 350 degrees for 15-20 minutes. Enjoy!

Servings: 12

2. Yogurt Parfait

Ingredients :

6oz of plain, full fat greek yogurt

1/2 cup of berries

Handful of granola

Directions: Layer the ingredients yogurt, berries and granola twice in the cup and Enjoy!

Serving: 1

3. Banana Chia Nut Pudding

Ingredients :

2 ripe bananas

1 cup of cow’s milk, coconut or almond milk (unsweetened)

1 Tbsp of almond or cashew butter (can omit)

4 Tbsp of chia seeds

Dash of vanilla extract or you can use vanilla flavored coconut or almond milk.

Directions: Combine the bananas, milk and nut butter in a blender until ingredients are smooth. Add in chia seeds and vanilla extract and pulse for a few moments. Pour the mixture into a parfait glass or cup and allow it to set in the refrigerator for 4-6 hours.

Top with sliced bananas and enjoy!

Servings: 2

4. One Minute Muffin

Ingredients:

2 Tbsp of almond flour

1 Tbsp of flaxseed meal

1 Tbsp of vanilla whey or yellow pea protein powder

1/2 tsp. of baking powder

1 tsp. of cinnamon

pinch of salt

1 tsp. of Butter

1 organic cage free egg

Directions: Combine all dry ingredients in a cup. Using a ramekin or wide mouth mug, melt the butter and then add in the egg and then the dry ingredients. Mix together well. Heat in the microwave between 1 minute and 1 minute 30 seconds depending upon microwave. Cut and add butter, nut butter or a spread of your choice. Enjoy!

Serving: 1

5. Protein Breakfast Smoothie

Ingredients :

6oz. of Unsweetened Almond, Coconut or Cow’s Milk

1 Scoop of unsweetened Vanilla Whey Protein or Yellow Pea Protein

1/2 cup of fresh or frozen berries

1/3 cup of fresh or frozen spinach

1 Tbsp of ground flax seeds or Chia Seeds

Ice (as needed)

Directions: Blend and Enjoy!

Serving: 1

