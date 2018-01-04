5 healthy breakfasts to get you through the work week

Breakfast seems to be the meal many struggle to eat healthy and likely because it has evolved into looking and tasting more like dessert, according to Jaime C. Martinez, MS RD Owner of Nutrition CPR, LLC.
Martinez says starting your day off with a sugar laden, high carbohydrate meal is unhealthy and can cause health issues and symptoms from blood sugar imbalances, foggy brain, headaches, fatigue, inflammation, cholesterol problems and weight gain.
Here are 5 quick and easy lower carb, healthy breakfast options!
1. Egg Frittata
Ingredients:
12 organic eggs
4 large links or 8 small links of organic sausage- cut into small pieces
1 green bell pepper finely chopped
1/2 onion finely chopped
4-5 mushrooms finely chopped
2-3 Tbsp of avocado or olive oil
1/4 cup of milk
Salt and pepper to taste
12 cup cupcake/muffin pan
Directions: On a stove, cook the sausage and sauté the veggies using two thirds of the oil and set aside. Using the last tablespoon of oil, coat each segment of the 12 cup cupcake/muffin pan. Place a small amount of the sausage and vegetables at the bottom of each segment of the cupcake/muffin pan. Whisk eggs, milk, salt and pepper in a bowl and pour evenly over the sausage and veggies. Bake in the oven at 350 degrees for 15-20 minutes. Enjoy!
Servings: 12
2. Yogurt Parfait
Ingredients:
6oz of plain, full fat greek yogurt
1/2 cup of berries
Handful of granola
Directions: Layer the ingredients yogurt, berries and granola twice in the cup and Enjoy!
Serving: 1
3. Banana Chia Nut Pudding
Ingredients:
2 ripe bananas
1 cup of cow’s milk, coconut or almond milk (unsweetened)
1 Tbsp of almond or cashew butter (can omit)
4 Tbsp of chia seeds
Dash of vanilla extract or you can use vanilla flavored coconut or almond milk.
Directions: Combine the bananas, milk and nut butter in a blender until ingredients are smooth. Add in chia seeds and vanilla extract and pulse for a few moments. Pour the mixture into a parfait glass or cup and allow it to set in the refrigerator for 4-6 hours.
Top with sliced bananas and enjoy!
Servings: 2
4. One Minute Muffin
Ingredients:
2 Tbsp of almond flour
1 Tbsp of flaxseed meal
1 Tbsp of vanilla whey or yellow pea protein powder
1/2 tsp. of baking powder
1 tsp. of cinnamon
pinch of salt
1 tsp. of Butter
1 organic cage free egg
Directions: Combine all dry ingredients in a cup. Using a ramekin or wide mouth mug, melt the butter and then add in the egg and then the dry ingredients. Mix together well. Heat in the microwave between 1 minute and 1 minute 30 seconds depending upon microwave. Cut and add butter, nut butter or a spread of your choice. Enjoy!
Serving: 1
5. Protein Breakfast Smoothie
Ingredients:
6oz. of Unsweetened Almond, Coconut or Cow’s Milk
1 Scoop of unsweetened Vanilla Whey Protein or Yellow Pea Protein
1/2 cup of fresh or frozen berries
1/3 cup of fresh or frozen spinach
1 Tbsp of ground flax seeds or Chia Seeds
Ice (as needed)
Directions: Blend and Enjoy!
Serving: 1
