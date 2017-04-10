5 great restaurants near Nats park

It's officially baseball season which calls for great sports and even better food. However, eating peanuts and hot dogs might not be in everyone's interest. So this short list of 5 great food spots near Nats Stadium should come in handy for those who don't have a taste for ballpark cuisine.

1: Bonchon —One of the new additions to the Navy Yard neighborhood, Bonchon is a Korean fried-chicken chain were the wings are double fried, and all of the chicken is hand-brushed with a soy garlic sauce or a hot sauce.

2: Due South -- Due South has southern-inspired food and drinks. From pimento cheese crab dip to bacon braised collard greens, look to Due South for southern food with a local twist all from the crafty hands of Chef Rusty Holman.

3: Bluejacket -- This pick is considered to be a Navy Yard staple. Blue Jacket is where baseball fans and beer lovers meet over meals like house-made soft beer pretzels and tater tots! For a more upscale restaurant, experience check out The Arsenal.

4: Sweetgreen--- Now you know we could not forget our non-meat lovers. Sweetgreen is a D.C. based salad spot where you can build your own or choose from the signature menu.

5: Ice Cream Jubilee--- This is for when you need to satisfy your sweet fix after you enjoyed all that savory food. Ice Cream Jubilee has seasonal and exotic flavors like Banana Bourbon Caramel to Nats Red Velvet cake!

