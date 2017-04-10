5 great movies to watch on National Siblings Day

Grab your popcorn and your brother or sister and settle in to watch these iconic sibling flicks.
1. The Parent Trap
Lindsay Lohan playing herself as an adorable redheaded teen who brings her parents back together? Epic.
2. Step Brothers
I think everyone would agree that this movie might take the cake as one of Will Farell's finest films. Or just the funniest.
3. Little Women
The March family and their classic tale of sisterhood is one for all ages & walks of life. Not to mention the musical is pretty amazing as well.
4. The Secret Life of Bees
This all star cast of Jennifer Hudson, Queen Latifah and Alicia Keys is as heart-warming as it is relevant today.
5. Frozen
TWO SISTERS WHO REGAIN THEIR LOVE THROUGH SONG AND A SINGING SNOWMAN? Disney's best film of the decade.
© 2017 WUSA-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs