5 great movies to watch on National Siblings Day

Grab your popcorn and your brother or sister and settle in to watch these iconic sibling flicks.

1. The Parent Trap

Lindsay Lohan playing herself as an adorable redheaded teen who brings her parents back together? Epic.

2. Step Brothers

I think everyone would agree that this movie might take the cake as one of Will Farell's finest films. Or just the funniest.

3. Little Women

The March family and their classic tale of sisterhood is one for all ages & walks of life. Not to mention the musical is pretty amazing as well.

4. The Secret Life of Bees

This all star cast of Jennifer Hudson, Queen Latifah and Alicia Keys is as heart-warming as it is relevant today.

5. Frozen

TWO SISTERS WHO REGAIN THEIR LOVE THROUGH SONG AND A SINGING SNOWMAN? Disney's best film of the decade.

Want more articles like this? Follow Great Day Washington on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram for more! Watch everyday at 9am on WUSA9.

© 2017 WUSA-TV