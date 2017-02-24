5 easy two ingredient cocktail recipes

Cocktail Making (Photo: dianefotofoto)

You don't need to be a head mixologist to appreciate the art of a delicious cocktail! These easy 2 ingrident recipes will have you feeling great all weekend!

1. The Paloma

- One to two shots of tequila

- A splash of grapefruit soda

- lime garnish

2. The Gimlet

- Two parts gin

- one part sweetened lime juice (Rose's is the best brand)

3. The Greyhound/The Salty Dog

- One or two shots of vodka

- One part of fresh grapefruit juice

- Add salt on the rim to make the drink a "Salty Dog"

4. The Screwdriver

- One part vodka

- One part fresh OJ and garnish with a fresh orange slice

5. The Dark and Stormy

- One or two shots of rum

- One part ginger beer (reed's is the best brand)

- Garnish with a lime wedge

