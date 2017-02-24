5 easy two ingredient cocktail recipes

You don't need to be a head mixologist to appreciate the art of a delicious cocktail! These easy 2 ingrident recipes will have you feeling great all weekend!
1. The Paloma
- One to two shots of tequila
- A splash of grapefruit soda
- lime garnish
2. The Gimlet
- Two parts gin
- one part sweetened lime juice (Rose's is the best brand)
3. The Greyhound/The Salty Dog
- One or two shots of vodka
- One part of fresh grapefruit juice
- Add salt on the rim to make the drink a "Salty Dog"
4. The Screwdriver
- One part vodka
- One part fresh OJ and garnish with a fresh orange slice
5. The Dark and Stormy
- One or two shots of rum
- One part ginger beer (reed's is the best brand)
- Garnish with a lime wedge
