5 Dream wedding destinations

Madeline Cuddihy, WUSA 11:32 AM. EST February 09, 2017

If you just got engaged or are planning your wedding, you might want to consider one of these luxury dream wedding destination for your gathering! (You can invite us too!)

For the hidden getaway

1. Ladera, SoufriEre, St. Lucia

 

For the fairytale castle

2. Castello di Vicarello, Cinigiano, Italy

 

For the adventuring couple

3. Lake Pacid Lodge, Lake Pacid New York

 

For the exotic escape

4. The Oberai Udaivilas, Udaipur, India

 

For the tropical paradise

5. Atlantis, Paradise Island, Bahamas

