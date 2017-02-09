5 Dream wedding destinations

If you just got engaged or are planning your wedding, you might want to consider one of these luxury dream wedding destination for your gathering! (You can invite us too!)

For the hidden getaway

1. Ladera, SoufriEre, St. Lucia

For the fairytale castle

2. Castello di Vicarello, Cinigiano, Italy

For the adventuring couple

3. Lake Pacid Lodge, Lake Pacid New York

For the exotic escape

4. The Oberai Udaivilas, Udaipur, India

For the tropical paradise

5. Atlantis, Paradise Island, Bahamas

