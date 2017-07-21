5 best parts of joining a retirement community

A community of friendship at Ashby Ponds. (Photo: Cade Martin, Custom)

ASHBURN, VA (WUSA9) - Have you ever vacationed at a resort and thought how nice it would be to live there? Retirement communities like Ashby Ponds in Ashburn, Virginia offer the same amenities full time. Here are some highlights.

1. Beautifully designed apartments. Dreaming of a newly-furnished space? Ashby Ponds offers state of the art appliances, granite countertops, hardwood floors, and new carpeting.





Luxury apartments at Ashby Ponds (Photo: Custom)

2. Multiple dining venues. Don't feel like using that gas stove one night? Not a problem. You can head to one of the dining spots (including an outdoor grilling area) and enjoy a gourmet meal.





Enjoy one of the multiple dining options at Ashby Ponds (Photo: Custom)

3. A fitness center just steps away. Need a place to burn off that gourmet meal? Ashby Ponds offers a variety of classes involving cardio, strength training, and stretching. There's also a pool where aquatics classes are taught.





Get your laps in at Ashby Ponds (Photo: Cade Martin, Custom)

4. Convenient care. Whether you need a checkup or just a day of relaxation, Ashby Ponds has doctors and a spa on site. Rest easy.





Doctors' offices are on site at Ashby Ponds (Photo: Amy Mikler, Custom)

5. Fun outdoor activities. If you're into hitting the putting greens or just taking a stroll through the courtyard, Ashby Ponds has multiple ways for you to enjoy the beautiful weather.





