5 best organic summer beauty products

Perfect summer (Photo: petrunjela, Jelena Jovic)

Summer is the best time to keep your beauty routine in check with all the summer sun, sweat and humidity! These all natural beauty products are our favorite picks for this season!

1. Meow Meow Tweet All Natural Herbal Insect Repellant

Keep the bugs at bay this season with this adorable bug spray! Not only does it SMELL good (lavender and lemongrass, not that icky chemical smell) but it's also locally made in Brooklyn! Bring on the itch free skin.

2. Neutrogena Naturals Brightening Moisturizer with SPF 25

Keep those dried-out suntan lotion skin away with Neutrogena's incredible skin-evening and strengthening spray. You have no idea how much sun-lotion takes a toll all summer. This special formula is perfect for your daily routine.

3. Nourish Organic Deodorant

The first slide on USDA approved deodorant comes in 5 different scents for him & her AND is totally organic! Talk about a skin win!

4. Chocolate Sun Cocoa Fleur

For those of us who are trying to catch a tan - rather than using the chemical-based bronzers, Chocolate Sun is naturally hydrating your skin with tanning activators, DHA and is extracted from healthy sugar beets! One use should have you bronzed up!

5. Yarok Feed Your Sunshine Hair Serum

Chlorine, sunshine, sunscreen and over processed hair dyes - this hair mask literally changes the game with it's mask-like quality. The product uses jojoba, organic tea tree, and lemongrass oils and with just 10 drops before you hit the water, you'll be good to go!

