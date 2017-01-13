4 ways to stay healthy with your pet

Playful golden retriever puppy (Photo: Bigandt_Photography)

There are mounds of scientific evidence to prove that pets impact our mental, physical and emotional health in positive ways. So why not partner with your pet to create smarter, healthier habits, for you both?

Here are four things pet parents can do to live healthier, happier--even wealthier in 2017 from pet and lifestyle expert Kristen Levin.

1. Take a walk

Setting aside just 10, 15 or 30 minutes each day to walk your dog. It can help put you on the path to self improvement says Levin.

A recent human-animal bond study found that pet owners visit the doctor point-six times less than those people without pets.

Another suggestion from Levin is to take a ride with rover to a nearby park or walking trail. You’ll both benefit from the exercise and fresh air. Plus, the change of scenery and escape from home distractions will allow you to think more clearly, relax your mind, and think creatively.

2. Consider pet insurance

Believe it or not, there’s a one in three chance your pet will make an unexpected vet visit in 2017, according to Levin. In fact, Levin says every six minutes a pet owner is faced with a vet bill of $3,000 or more!

Research pet policies to find the best fit for your pet family. PetInsuranceReview.com is a great place to start.

3. Snack healthy together

"Personally, I find it’s a lot easier to make and stick to small changes than big ones." says Levin. "Last fall, I started giving [my dog] Chilly green beans and carrots as “treats,” while I snacked on these veggies dipped in hummus. Replacing unhealthy snacks (simple carbs, processed goodies, etc.) in both of your diets lead to new habits and eventually healthier meals."

4. Take your dog to work (with the boss’ permission, of course)

Pets in the workplace is becoming more acceptable, according to Levin. Research supports that having them by our side makes us happy, lowers our stress levels, and creates an environment that is comfortable and encourages collaboration.

Workers admit they tend to stay at work longer because with their pet at their side, they don’t need to rush home at the end of the day.

Also, a pet by your side reminds employees to take breaks throughout the day. Periodic walks with our dogs rejuvenates us and makes us more productive at work.

