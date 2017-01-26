4 ways to spoil your spouse on National Spouses Day

Pouces joyeux (Photo: sylv1rob1)

Valentines' Day may be just around the corner but it's never too early to remind your spouse that ya love them! We know that a Thursday evening isn't ideal for some romantic getaways but why not try one of these simple things to brighten their day!

1. Cook a big dinner together. Nothing is more fun than popping open the wine, pouring some glasses, (and pouring some into your favorite dish) while chopping, slicing and dicing together! Need recipe help? We have a few to get you started... Not to mention, you'll definitely deserve dessert afterwards.

2. Pamper each other. Give that back massage she's been asking for and cuddle with him in sweats while he watches Blacklist tonight. Give each other the comfort of knowing that you can always rekindle the romance!

3. Take the night off & do something spontaneous. Seriously, take that Thursday night off from watching Netflix and browsing pinterest & be those crazy teenagers, sneaking in popcorn and M&M's at the movie! Drive around, hold hands, get pizza, go to the Monuments at midnight and marvel at the splendor!

4. Buy that crazy gift. Has he been eyeing those tickets to the Caps for weeks now? Has she been pinning the same gold watch? Do it. Splurge. See how happy the other person is and remind yourself it's not the gifts, but the thought that counts!

