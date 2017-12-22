4 things to do on Christmas Day in DC, Md & Va

WASHINGTON - Looking for somewhere fun to go in the DC area on Christmas Day? Here are four merry locations to get out and explore in and around the nation’s capital:



1. Ice Skating on the Georgetown waterfront

When: Open from 12:00-10:00 p.m. on Christmas Day

Where: The Washington Harbour Ice Rink in Georgetown, NW Washington, DC

How much: admission fees range from $9-$12 with additional costs for skate rentals.

2. Ice! featuring Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

When: Open from 10:00-7:00 p.m. on Christmas Day

Where: The Gaylord National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md.

How much: admission fees range from $32-$39 with additional discounts for members of the military

3. National Garden & Model Train exhibit

When: Open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Christmas Day

Where: The U.S. Botanic Garden on Capitol Hill in SW Washington, DC

How much: Free

4. Explore Mount Vernon, George Washington’s sprawling Virginia estate

When: Open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Christmas Day

Where: Mount Vernon, Va.

How much: admission fees range from $9-$18 with additional discounts for members of the military

