4 things to do on Christmas Day in DC, Md & Va

Markette Sheppard, WUSA 2:29 PM. EST December 22, 2017

WASHINGTON - Looking for somewhere fun to go in the DC area on Christmas Day? Here are four merry locations to get out and explore in and around the nation’s capital:
 

 

1. Ice Skating on the Georgetown waterfront

  • When: Open from 12:00-10:00 p.m. on Christmas Day
  • Where: The Washington Harbour Ice Rink in Georgetown, NW Washington, DC
  • How much: admission fees range from $9-$12 with additional costs for skate rentals.

2. Ice! featuring Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

  • When: Open from 10:00-7:00 p.m. on Christmas Day
  • Where: The Gaylord National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md.
  • How much: admission fees range from $32-$39 with additional discounts for members of the military

3. National Garden & Model Train exhibit

  • When: Open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Christmas Day
  • Where: The U.S. Botanic Garden on Capitol Hill in SW Washington, DC
  • How much: Free

4. Explore Mount Vernon, George Washington’s sprawling Virginia estate

  • When: Open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Christmas Day
  • Where: Mount Vernon, Va.
  • How much: admission fees range from $9-$18 with additional discounts for members of the military

