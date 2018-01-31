4 reasons a love/hate relationship with running is normal

Dawn run (Photo: Neil Bradfield)

"What seems hard now will one day be your warm-up." —Unknown

If you’re new to running here’s a dirty little secret many runners have a love/ hate relationship with running. Self-proclaimed ‘runners’ don’t always love running while they are pounding pavement. Runners love what they get out of running. Running is about getting comfortable with being uncomfortable. Yikes! It's not as bad as it sounds. It's not suppose to be easy.

In the best moments running challenges you, strengthens you and boosts your self-esteem. At other times, running exhausts you to the core and can even makes you feel a little emotional. If you keep up with training there are far more good days than bad on the road or trail. No matter what don’t be hard on yourself after what feels like an unsuccessful run. The fact you got out the door is a win. Just do your best and stay with your plan. Your goal of running your first 5K or first 100 miler is always just steps away from being reached.

Reason 1: Challenging

Running tests your physical and mental strength. It’s normal to bargain with yourself to keep going when your legs want to stop. The days you push through a tough run, you’ll feel like a champ. If things don’t go as planned, the road is there for another try on another day.

Reason 2: Rewarding

A regular running schedule creates stronger bones and muscles. Running is a fantastic way to lose weight, if that’s your goal. If you keep up with your training your body will be leaner, stronger and healthier. Bonus: Running will help you work through a stressful day. One. Word. Endorphins.

Reason 3: Discover Weaknesses

You can’t get better at something if you don’t know where you need to improve. Running highlights imbalances in your body. A runner weakness will surface within your body in various ways. Your doctor or trainer will help you make adjustments so you can improve. The idea is to avoid injury and get to know your body better. Don't let a weakness become defeat. On the other hand, listen if your doctor says give it a rest.

Reason 4: Empowering

It’s not often you’ll finish a run and not feel better about yourself. Running can do a lot for your self-esteem. After you finish your first race you feel unstoppable and other challenges in life seem easier. Running gives you grit.

Watch Great Day Washington every morning at 9am on WUSA9 & follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more fun features like this!

© 2018 WUSA-TV