4 must-have wedding activities for 2017

Mr. & Mrs. Sign (Photo: Erstudiostok, Copyright: Erstudio)

Springtime means WEDDING SEASON! Don't let your reception fall flat without these must-have trends.

1. A great photo booth

Have your guests let go of those cell phones and hire a really high tech company to do an amazing photo booth! Many places now will send the photos to your e-mail after you've taken them so guests don't have to worry about splitting the polaroids. To amp things up, include fun signs & costume pieces with your wedding date & name to remember the special event.

2. A delectable dessert bar

Wedding cakes are sort of a thing of the past and variety is the spice of life! Lay a spread that can incorporate everyone's favorite flavors like ice cream bar, candy jars, some gluten-free options with brownies and pastries. By the end of the night everyone will be thanking you for satisfying their sweet tooth.

3. Late-night snacks

Dinner is long over, everyone is on the dance floor and now you're starving! Have a late night snack app. Instead of loading up on appetizers during happy our, have your menu include pizza, chips & dip, veggie sticks and other noshes to keep everyone satisfied into the long hours!

4. Signature cocktail

Can't have an open bar? No problem! Make your signature cocktails worth your guests while by combining everyone's favorite staples into some fun drinks. For this spring make sure to include this season's hottest flavors like: blood orange, lavender gin and elder flower liqueur.

Want more articles like this? Follow Great Day Washington on Facebook Twitter & Instagram for more! Watch everyday at 9am on WUSA9.

© 2017 WUSA-TV