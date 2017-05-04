4 Mistakes every renter makes

So you've decided to rent an apartment - well in DC you want to make sure that you're getting all the facts right before you decide!

Here's 4 handy tips from the "Big Kahuna" of renting Corey Petersen!

1. Avoid paying the full asking price!

Corey says everything in life is negotiable - why shouldn't renting be? Most homeowners would rather have great tenants and pay a little less!

2. Don't assume anything!

If you've been shown a great unit - don't assume that's the one you are getting! Make sure to double check your lease and make sure all the features you've seen are included and that it's the correct apartment.

3. Look at the neighborhood.

Every realtor is going to tell you the community is fabulous, but you have to check for yourself. Look at the crime index, read the community board and know who you're surrounded by. You can never be too careful.

4. AVOID MOVING SEASON!

If you can, avoid moving from June 1st to October 1st. This is prime moving season when rates are higher and moving companies are in demand. Try to move a little before it gets warmer & you'll save yourself from money & stress!

Want more articles like this? Follow Great Day Washington on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram for more! Watch everyday at 9am on WUSA9.

© 2017 WUSA-TV