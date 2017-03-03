4 heart-healthy ingredients you need to use more

heart healthy ingredients (Photo: Custom)

WASHINGTON, DC (WUSA9) - According to the American Heart Association, there is a strong correlation between cardiovascular disease and diabetes. Here are 4 ingredients proven to reduce the risk of both.

Magnesium

Magnesium is responsible for nerve transmission, muscle contractions, blood coagulation, metabolism, and many other bodily functions. Studies have shown magnesium deficiencies can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease. This mineral can be found in avocados, spinach, broccoli, bananas, navy beans, and green leafy vegetables.

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

These Polyunsaturated fats protect the heart and blood vessels; thereby reducing the risk of an irregular heart beat, and slowing the buildup of plaque in the arteries. They can be found in such types of fish as salmon, mackerel, albacore tuna, trout, and sardines. Non-fish lovers can find them in a dietary supplement.

Turmeric

Are you a fan of Indian or Middle Eastern cooking? You can find this spice in lots of those recipes. Studies have shown it helps heart health by reducing bad cholesterol and plaque build-up in the arteries. Try sprinkling a bit on vegetables the next time you roast them.

Vitamin C

This ascorbic acid is best known for boosting immunity, but it also aids in protecting the heart. It prevents coronary artery disease, and strengthens blood vessel walls. Vitamin C is most commonly known to be in citrus fruit such as oranges and grapefruit, but you can also find it in broccoli, cantaloupe, kale, collard greens, peppers, and avocados.

This article is sponsored by Living Health Integrative Medicine, LLC

For more health tips, follow Great Day Washington on Twitter and Facebook!

(© 2017 WUSA)