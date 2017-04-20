4 Favorite wine bars in DC

Empty glasses (Photo: WichitS)

As Wine Week comes to a close here at Great Day, we came up with a list of 4 of our favorite wine bars here in the district. So if you’re looking for a fun, new spot to kick back with a glass of wine tonight or this weekend, we’ve got you covered.

Acacia Bistro – 4340 Connecticut Ave, NW

Tucked away in the quiet DC neighborhood of Van Ness is Acacia Bistro - a Mediterranean wine bar that has won the prestigious Wine Spectator Award of Excellence in 2012 and 2016. Acacia has over 80 wines on hand to suit any palate. They serve both domestic and international wines to complement their delicious cuisine. Looking for a change from your traditional Malbec or Pinot Grigio? Try their Turkish wine Kavaklidere Yakut.

ENO Wine Bar – 2810 Pennsylvania Ave, NW

Located in the heart of Georgetown, ENO has become a wine staple in the district. They have a great selection, and the perfect atmosphere for either an intimate date or a fun night out with friends. And on Wednesday evenings host college night, where students can get select wines and beers for $7 – and even 30% off all bottles sold on Sundays!

The Pursuit Wine Bar – 1421 H St, NE

Pursuit is another local favorite, and was even named Best Wine Bar in DC by the Washington City Paper for the past two years. Offering over 45 different wines from around the world, Pursuit has multiple spaces for you to enjoy on site, depending on the particular vibe you’re going for. And, like any good DC staple, they feature a killer brunch menu on the weekends.

Proof – 775 G St, NW

The motto at Proof is, “Food is the focus. Wine is the passion.” And they certainly live up to this standard. Featuring a menu of delicious small plates, a brand new brunch menu, happy hour specials and an impressive wine list, Proof is the perfect spot for your next night on the town.

These 4 fabulous spots should be on anyone’s list of “musts” to try in DC. And these are only four of the many, many wine options in the district. Let us know on Twitter @greatdaywash what your favorite wine bar is!

