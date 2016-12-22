WUSA
4 dresses under $100 for NYE

Blair Wheeler, WUSA 3:21 PM. EST December 22, 2016

Who isn't broke this time of year with the endless white elephants, secret Santa's and oh yeah, the family presents! Your pocketbook is probably on a pinch and New Year's Eve is around the corner. Here are four dresses for under $100 perfect for your NYE festivities.

 

H&M Sequined Dress for $69.99

 

 

Zara Cut-out Shoulder Frill Dress for $49.90

 

Express Lace V Front Fit & Flare for $49.00 (50% Off)

 

Forever 21 Choker Neck Bodycon Dress for $22.90

 

 

 

 

 

 


