4 dresses under $100 for NYE

Who isn't broke this time of year with the endless white elephants, secret Santa's and oh yeah, the family presents! Your pocketbook is probably on a pinch and New Year's Eve is around the corner. Here are four dresses for under $100 perfect for your NYE festivities.

H&M Sequined Dress for $69.99

Zara Cut-out Shoulder Frill Dress for $49.90

Express Lace V Front Fit & Flare for $49.00 (50% Off)

Forever 21 Choker Neck Bodycon Dress for $22.90