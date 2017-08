It takes skills, practice & a whole lot of discipline to be an American Ninja Warrior, but luckily Otis Hooper is here to make it easier on all of us! These are the 3 workouts he say changed the game for him while training!

1. Pushups, with bands strapped around my back.

2. Sliding PullUps - (finger grip and back).

3. Leg Pushdowns, with partner - (core muscles)

© 2017 WUSA-TV