3 Ways to Help Veterans

Are you wondering how you can get involved with an organization that helps U.S. military veterans? We've got three great suggestions for you.

USO Metro

There are many different ways to volunteer with the USO Metro, from greeting troops returning home from deployment to giving your time at a special event. Either way, you'll be playing a role in lifting the spirits of our troops and their families.

Serving Together

Mental Health is a real struggle for many in the veteran community. Serving Together's mission is to make it easier to find mental health resources for all who've served and their families.

Warrior Games 2017

If your passion in life is sports then maybe taking a little trip to Chicago is up your alley for the 2017 Warrior Games. Or you can help by sponsoring a local wounded warrior athlete or team through a monetary donation.

