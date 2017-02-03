3 things you didn't know about heart disease

Today is National Wear Red Day, an initiative of the American Heart Association’s Go Red For Women movement. The annual event raises awareness about the fact that heart disease and stroke is a No. 1 killer in the United States, claiming the lives of more women than any other disease. Here are three things to know about heart disease:

50 %

Nearly half of African Americans over the age of 20 have cardiovascular disease. Ethnicity aside, more than one in three women are living with some form of heart disease, such as heart failure, arrhythmia or heart valve disease.

1 in 80

The various forms of cardiovascular disease are responsible for claiming the life of one woman just about every 80 seconds (that’s less than a minute and a half). Conversely, about 80 percent of cardiovascular diseases can be prevented. While family history is a huge factor in heart disease, knowing what the risks are and taking steps toward living a heart-healthy lifestyle can help to reduce that risk. Specifically, those steps are:

• Understanding Risk Factors—There are some you can control like blood pressure, smoking, cholesterol, lack of regular physical activity, and some you can’t control like age, gender and family history.

• Know Your Numbers— The five numbers that can change your life, and are worth you knowing, according to the American Heart Association are:

1. Total Cholesterol

2. HDL (good) Cholesterol

3. Blood Pressure

4. Blood Sugar

5. Body Mass Index (BMI).

Schedule a separate visit with your healthcare provider to learn these numbers and work to improve your numbers, if necessary. WUSA 9 is partnering with Inova Urgent Care to host a free heart-health screening on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Click here for details.

2 million

There are an estimated 2 million congenital heart-defect survivors in the United States. Many people don’t know that at least nine of every 1,000 infants are born with a heart defect each year. The good news is that, through scientific advancement and new technologies in testing, more children are surviving and thriving—growing up to become adults who lead full lives, in spite of having congenital heart defects.

All of the facts above were collected from the American Heart Association of the Greater Washington Region. To get more heart health information from WUSA 9’s team of reporters, anchors and hosts, visit: http://www.wusa9.com/heart

(© 2017 WUSA)