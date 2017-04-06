The original Peeps design had wings. They were "clipped" in 1955, according to Just Born. (Photo: Just Born Inc.)

OXON HILL, MD. - The fun-filled day in honor of the Easter season’s most recognizable sugary treat is back for a second year at National Harbor. But just what can you expect from a day dedicated to fluff of the marshmallow-y kind?

Here are three things to look out for at the 2nd Annual Peeps Day:

Peeps Eating Contest.



Juliet Lee of Gaithersburg, Md. snagged the top honor in the women's category by chomping down 140 Peeps in 5 minutes, while Matt Stonie of San Jose, Ca. ate 200 of the bite-sized candies in the same amount of time. They both face off against 12 other Major League Eating pros at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Peeps Scenery.



Local creatives work for weeks to design and build intricate pop-culture scenes on a miniature scale using Peeps as the central characters. Their talents will be on display for all to enjoy. Judging will be held from noon to 12:30 p.m. The beloved and area cult-favorite tradition of the annual Peeps Diorama contest was once run by The Washington Post, but not anymore. This weekend, the tradition continues on with the Washington City Paper now sponsoring the competition in conjunction with National Harbor.Local creatives work for weeks to design and build intricate pop-culture scenes on a miniature scale using Peeps as the central characters. Their talents will be on display for all to enjoy. Judging will be held from noon to 12:30 p.m.

Kids Ride Free . Whether you’re down to ride for Peeps or not, there’s more to the event than just a sugar-high. Kids ages 12 and under can ride The Capital Wheel for free on Peeps Day (with the purchase of an adult ticket). Plus, there will be a free screening of Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory at 2:30 p.m.



And, in an effort by organizers to maybe help parents get their children to burn off energy from the Peeps-imposed sugar-rush that will no doubt take over, there's also a kids “Dance Like a Peep” contest scheduled at 1:15 p.m.



Markette Sheppard is host of Great Day Washington, the lifestyle morning show on WUSA 9. She is also a wife, mother and daily coffee drinker. You can see more of her film previews and reviews weekdays at 9am on WUSA 9.

