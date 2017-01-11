3 quick and healthy detox water recipes!

Healthy detox water (Photo: fotohunter)

Looking to get healthy without going to the gym? Well these recipes are the perfect start! Studies show that over 50% of the population does not drink enough water daily, but with these 3 quick and healthy recipes, your water may just become your new favorite drink.

RECIPE #1: METABOLISM BOOSTING

24 oz. (or more!) of water

2 orange slices

4 raspberries

1 dash of green tea or green tea supplement

RECIPE #2: CLEAR & HEALTHY SKIN BOOSTING

1 - 2 L of water (yes, that's a lot but it's needed!)

1 lemon, juiced

5 strawberries, sliced

1 apple, sliced

1 tsp of cinnamon

Handful of fresh mint

MORE: Easy & healthy on-the- go pretzel bars

ALSO: Gluten free and delicious gingersnap cookie recipe

RECIPE #3: BELLY SLIMMING & IMMUNE BOOSTING

1 - 2 L of water

3 - 5 slices of cucumber

1/2 lemon, sliced

1/4 ginger, sliced

handful of mint (optional)

Want more stories like this? Follow us on Facebook and Twitter for our daily recipes & more!

(© 2017 WUSA)