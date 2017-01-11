3 quick and healthy detox water recipes!

Looking to get healthy without going to the gym? Well these recipes are the perfect start! Studies show that over 50% of the population does not drink enough water daily, but with these 3 quick and healthy recipes, your water may just become your new favorite drink.
RECIPE #1: METABOLISM BOOSTING
24 oz. (or more!) of water
2 orange slices
4 raspberries
1 dash of green tea or green tea supplement
RECIPE #2: CLEAR & HEALTHY SKIN BOOSTING
1 - 2 L of water (yes, that's a lot but it's needed!)
1 lemon, juiced
5 strawberries, sliced
1 apple, sliced
1 tsp of cinnamon
Handful of fresh mint
RECIPE #3: BELLY SLIMMING & IMMUNE BOOSTING
1 - 2 L of water
3 - 5 slices of cucumber
1/2 lemon, sliced
1/4 ginger, sliced
handful of mint (optional)
